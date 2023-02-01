The City of Tyler Development Services is easing electrical inspection requirements for residents and contractors who need power restored to their properties following the winter weather this week.
Typically, contractors are required to have a permit prior to doing any residential electrical work. The city's electrical inspector inspects the work after it is done and prior to Oncor restoring the power to the residence.
To reduce the amount of time it would typically take to restore power; electrical contractors can do the work and call Oncor to restore the power when the work is completed. Electrical contractors will need to obtain a service repair permit from the city when the work is complete. The city's electrical inspector will follow up with a virtual or on-site inspection of the completed work.
“This only applies to damages caused by the ice and winter weather in late January and early February," said Chief Building Official David Gibson. "Our number one priority is getting customer's power safely restored as soon as possible. Allowing a licensed contractor to do the work and have Oncor restore the power will reduce the time residents are without power."
Over 20,000 Oncor customers in Smith County were without power as of noon Wednesday.
Inspectors will be available for assistance via phone. Due to a large volume of power outages, inspectors will do inspections electronically by pictures and or face time.
Residents are reminded to hire licensed, insured, and bonded electrical contractors to do any electrical work on their homes.
For additional information, residents and contractors can e-mail the Permit Center or contact the Permit Center at (903) 531-1151.