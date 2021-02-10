The Tyler City Council held a public hearing at its meeting Wednesday to establish a public improvement district, also known as a PID, on the west side of the city.
Council members heard comments from citizens and adopted the resolution to allow Bellwood 323 2019 LP to establish the public improvement district and create Westside Place PID, located adjacent to Bellwood Lake.
The Tyler City Council had previously approved a plan on Jan. 14, that established a process to help spur economic development in certain parts of the city. Bellwood 323 2019 LP submitted the petition to the city last month to establish the public improvement district, and the petition met the requirements of the PID policy.
The policy includes petition requirements, qualified costs, financing criteria, information disclosures to property owners, and the developer’s plans, budgets and assessments. There is also a non-refundable application fee of $15,000 required when a developer or property owner files a petition for a PID.
The public improvement districts are used as an economic development tool that allows property owners within a district to reimburse a developer for building costs of public infrastructure and improvements within the district.
“The part that’s benefiting the entire city, is that we will see an increase in our tax pace, because we are experiencing more growth to our city. What’s really exciting, is that we are seeing balance. We’re seeing development in a sector of our city that we haven’t been experiencing,” said Managing Director Heather Nick.
The developer estimates the design, acquisition and construction of streets, sidewalks, drainage, water, wastewater, recreational areas, landscaping, irrigation and lighting for the 538.33 acres of land to be about $1.5 million.
“What folks in west Tyler can expect, is that they will see a mixture of commercial and residential development that is happening inside that district. In the near future, you should see some commercial development along loop 323,” said Nick.
Future investors who purchase property in the district would pay their share of those costs when they purchase the property or through annual payments in conjunction with their property taxes.
“The Tyler comprehensive plan calls for growth in all sectors of the city,” said Nick. “The Westside Place proposed development is located within the west sector and it helps provide for balanced growth.
"It’s great for the residents and those that live in that area because they can enjoy the different types of businesses and restaurants that will come to that area,” Nick added.