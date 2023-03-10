Tyler’s City Council voted Wednesday to approve the fire department's addition of six positions.
The Tyler Fire Department is also looking to upgrade technology at the Emergency Operations Center with funding from State and Federal grant programs.
The $1,451,782.08 grant from the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant comes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will create the six new firefighter positions.
The grant is a non-matching grant awarded to fund the salaries and benefits of the additional firefighter positions for three years, from March 17, 2023, to March 17, 2026. The grant allows $483,927.36 annually for the three-year period.
The Fire Department currently has 162 authorized firefighter positions. Accepting the funding and creating the new positions takes the new total to 168 positions.
Additionally, the City Council agreed to authorize the Fire Department to apply for and accept $50,000 in grant funding from the State of Texas Office of the Governor's Homeland Security Grant Division to use for technology upgrades at the EOC.
"The funds will be used to purchase 24 laptop computers for the City of Tyler Fire Department, Office of Emergency Management EOC to service the City of Tyler and support emergency response actions to 14 counties in the East Texas Council of Government's jurisdiction, and additional areas or agencies at the request of other governmental agencies and the State of Texas as needed and allowed," said Fire Chief David Coble. "The State of Texas' State Homeland Security Program provides grant funding that can be used to support programs and projects aimed to maintain and/or enhance the City's emergency preparedness and response capabilities."
The City Council also voted to approve a $685,432.47 contract with Missouri petroleum, LLC, for the 2023 ONYX Sealcoat Project.
The 2023 ONYX seal coat project includes nearly 33 lane miles of work on 73 City Streets.
"ONYX is a street surface preservation sealant to prevent the surface from further deterioration," said City Engineer Darin Jennings.
The City prioritizes asphalt enhancement projects according to the pavement condition index scores and staff evaluations of the City's streets.
"Unlike the overlay and most seal coat streets, the streets being done with ONYX are in relatively good condition but are losing their asphalt content on the surface and showing cracks. This method seals the road without using a coarse aggregate,” Jennings said.
Construction is expected to begin in June 2023 and be complete by August 2023.
The project is funded through the General Fund.
The streets impacted by this project can be found on the City of Tyler's website.