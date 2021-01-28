Thirty-six and a half miles of bicycle lanes will be a new addition to the city of Tyler in an effort to provide a range of benefits to residents and students, including safety, equity, access, economic development, air quality, health and livability.
The Tyler Bike Stripes project will connect the three college campuses within the city — Texas College, Tyler Junior College and UT Tyler.
The construction is expected to begin in late February and will be completed in about four months.
The city council approved the construction contract on Wednesday with Stripe-A-Zone to add shared lanes throughout the city, which will connect 11 routes to a centralized hub in the downtown area.
“We need to provide more opportunity for citizens and the people of Tyler to ride their bikes, so increasing this is increasing that opportunity and giving them more locations to do so,” said City Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams.
The project provides lane markings and signs, giving bicyclists a designated space to ride on the roadways, increasing bicyclists’ and drivers’ safety.
The city applied for funding for the Tyler Bike Stripes through the 2017 Transportation Alternative Set-Aside Program, a federal grant program administered locally through the Texas Department of Transportation. The program grants opportunities for cities to expand transportation choices and enhance alternative transportation infrastructure.
The grant will pay for 80% of the eligible costs and the city will be responsible for $108,908.28, or 20%, of the $544,541.37 construction contract for the project. The project will be funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program.
On May 9, 2018, the city council approved an agreement with UT Tyler to supply the engineering and design work for the project.
During the design phase, a public meeting and a public hearing were held to give residents an opportunity to comment, provide feedback and have their questions answered by city staff and the project designers. Many of those suggestions were incorporated into the final design, the city of Tyler said in a statement.
“Projects like the Tyler Bike Stripes align with the goals of the Tyler Area 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan and the Active Tyler Plan,” Williams said.
According to the city of Tyler, the Active Tyler Plan is designed to build upon recent data collection and previous plans to create a long range vision to guide the placement of pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure and support grant opportunities for construction. The plan includes a ranking system to help cities prioritize projects for maximum impact to create a network for pedestrians and cyclists of all ages and skill sets.
“These goals include addressing the needs of all users of a city’s transportation system, including those who use non-motorized forms of transportation, not just private automobiles," Williams said. "It’s also an opportunity to invest in the quality of life for future generations.”