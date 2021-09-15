Tyler City Council has approved the execution of a funding agreement with Texas with the Department of transportation for five Highway Safety Improvement Program projects.
Tyler submitted and received approval for several projects as a part of the TxDOT 2020 HSIP call for projects. The HSIP is federally funded and, depending on what roadways the project will affect, some cost will be paid for by TxDOT or the city.
“It's a great opportunity to leverage dollars that are coming from the federal government and from TxDOT to make the city's funds go further,” Williams said. “You’re looking at roughly $2.1 millions dollars or so in construction coming from the federal government and TxDOT to do these projects. That's a big deal for the city.”
Projects will include pedestrian improvements such as better curb ramps, pedestrian signals and push buttons and also work on traffic signals to improve communication at intersections for better traffic flow, Cameron Williams, City of Tyler traffic engineer, said.
The program “is to reduce fatalities and severe injuries,” Williams said. “Improving conditions at signalized intersections is kind of the focus of the projects we have going on, that's for pedestrians and vehicles.”
The City of Tyler will be completing a total of five projects that will be separated into two different packages, he said.
The first will include the Gentry Parkway, the S Broadway Ave. and Robert E. Lee Dr. and the Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. projects. This package is planned to begin in August 2022.
The second package will include the New Copeland Rd. and the N Broadway and W 26th St. projects. This is planned to begin in August 2023.
The Half-Cent Sales Tax Board on Wednesday Sept. 14 approved the funding for the design contracts for both the S Broadway Ave. and Robert E Lee Dr. and the The W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. projects, LouAnn Campbell, Tyler public information officer, said.
She added that at the next city council meeting on Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. they will be presenting these two projects for approval of the design phase of the contract.
The U.S. The Department of Transportation provides federal funding for 90% of construction cost, with the city paying the remaining 10%. The city will also pay 100% of the engineering, design and any construction cost overruns for three of the traffic system improvement projects.
Projects that fall under this include:
- The N Broadway and W 26th St. crosswalks project - will provide a sidewalk, curb ramp and crosswalk improvements to help improve areas for pedestrians at the intersection
- The New Copland Rd. signal and crosswalk improvement project - will include traffic signal improvements such as vehicle detection upgrades, communications and pedestrian signals at the intersection of Silo Rd., Rieck Rd. and Grande Blvd.
- The W Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. signal and crosswalk - will include signal upgrades at the intersections of W Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., N Broadway Ave. and Palace Ave.. There will also be new curb ramps, pedestrian signals, vehicle detection and communication installed at N Broadway Ave. and Communication upgrades at Palace Ave..
Two signal improvement projects in the City will be 10% funded by TxDOT. The remaining 90% will be paid for with federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Projects that fall under this include:
- The S. Broadway Ave. and Robert E Lee Dr. signal improvement project - will include reconstruction of the traffic signal, pedestrian signals, push button, curb ramps and crosswalks.
- The Gentry Pkwy. improvement project - will include signal improvements and communication upgrades to nine intersections on the roadway at cross streets martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Parkdale Dr., Glenwood Blvd., Ross Ave., Palace Ave., Broadway Ave., Beckham Ave., Hillsboro St. and E Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.. Traffic signals will be fully reconstructed at intersections of Glenwood Blvd., Hillsboro St. and E Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. as well.
All parts paid by the City of Tyler are funded through the Half-Cent Sales Fund.