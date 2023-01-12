Plans to revitalize an iconic Tyler building are one step closer to becoming reality after a move by the Tyler City Council this week.
The council on Wednesday approved an economic development agreement with NORF Development Company for $1.5 million to incentivize redevelopment of the former Carlton Hotel.
Once the project is completed, the property will offer 15 stories of apartments with more than 100 units featuring high-end finishes in a high-rise setting with unobstructed views of Tyler. With more living options available, there are anticipated increases in consumer spending and the area's tax base, according to the city.
In its prime, the Carlton was a 115,000-square-foot, upscale hotel with a three-story parking garage, rooftop swimming pool and a cabana.
NORF purchased the Carlton, 106 E. Elm St., in September 2021 and intends to invest more than $30 million in the property, according to the company. Due to current market conditions, including construction cost escalations, inflation, interest rates and the remaining effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, moving the project from final design to construction has been challenging.
The City of Tyler will disburse the funds to NORF once the building is substantially complete, which includes a certificate of occupancy. Additionally, once the building has a CO, the city will reimburse NORF up to $200,000 in permit fees associated with the redevelopment.
"The Carlton Hotel is a historic icon in downtown Tyler," Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin said. "However, the current condition of the building has contributed to substantial blight in the downtown district, and it poses a public health and safety risk."
Promoting the revitalization and historic preservation of downtown Tyler is a major initiative of the Tyler 1st Comprehensive Plan, which is a 20-year community-based vision with a strategic framework for future city actions. The plan includes dealing with blighted properties which have a negative economic impact on the area.
In Texas, cities are authorized to provide these types of grants under State Article III, Section 52-a of the Texas Constitution and Texas Local Government Code Chapter 380. The city is authorized to provide economic development grants to promote local economic development and to stimulate business and commercial activity within Tyler.
In April, NORF announced it purchased The Fair, The Lindsey and The Wilcox all on South Broadway within a block of one another. The company plans to renovate The Lindsey and Wilcox buildings into mixed-use/multi-family units, adding about 80 new rental units to the downtown Tyler market.
Tyler Fire Department expands cancer-reduction initiatives
In other business, the council agreed to the purchase of compliant commercial washer-extractors for the Tyler Fire Department. The purchase will be made thanks to an $82,000 grant from the FEderal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grants Programs.
The fire department wants to continue expanding its cancer-reduction initiatives to decrease the trend of cancer as a leading cause of firefighter deaths each year, according to the city.
"This purchase reduces the turnaround time for cleaning personal protective equipment (PPE) after incidents. Currently, firefighters go out of their primary response districts to deliver and retrieve PPE from one of the four stations with commercial washer-extractors," Fire Chief David Coble said. "This causes delays and can potentially increase response times. These funds will greatly assist us in streamlining this process while keeping units in-service, in-district, and response-ready."
Properly cleaned PPE is essential, and this funding promotes the health and safety of Tyler firefighters throughout their careers. Firefighters will use the commercial washer-extractors regularly, as department policy supports regular cleaning to remove contaminants. The policy also mandates that PPE contaminated with biohazard substances be removed and cleaned as soon as possible.
The total amount of this grant is $91,150. With the Fire Department's matching funds of $8,286.37, this Assistance to Firefighters Grant funding allows the Fire Department to purchase and install the commercial washer-extractors at five fire stations.
Design contract approved for Shackleford Creek Lift Station improvements
The councilmembers also considered and approved authorizing $327,350 worth of funds to execute a contract with engineering firm KSA Engineers Inc. for improvements to the Shackelford Creek Lift Station.
A vital part of the wastewater collection system, the 3,500-acre basin is prone to flooding during rain due to its location.
Funded by utility bonds, improvement project will include an earthen berm, reinforced concrete retaining wall, replacement of outdated equipment and stormwater pump station.
The electrical equipment, which is currently installed at the lift station and prone to flooding as well - a safety issue - will also be relocated.
"This project will relocate electrical equipment to an area in the building on higher ground, and changes will be made to improve drainage in the area," said Utilities Director Kate Dietz, P.E.
The design work is scheduled to begin in March and completion is planned for October.
Construction contract approved for Stagecoach Drive drainage improvement project
The council also voted to approve a $1.8 million construction contract with Fritcher Construction Services to address improvements for Stagecoach Drive, in which the current drainage system floods nearby homes during heavy rainfall.
The drainage system is south of New Copeland Road and Shiloh Road from Kingspark Drive to Regency Lane.
This project would include a new underground stormwater system with reinforced concrete pipe and box culvert structures, water line relocation, sanitary sewer point repair, and pavement restoration.
"The new infrastructure will replace and supplement a combination of open and closed drainage systems traversing between houses in the Kingspark Addition," City Engineer Darin Jennings said. "The work will reinforce the storm sewer system and protect the streets and properties in the area from flood damage.
Construction is scheduled to begin around April and completion is planned for April 2024.
The project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program.