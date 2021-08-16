During the storm on Saturday, the Heritage Hall at the First United Methodist Church of Chandler was struck by lightning.
The lightning strike mainly damaged the building's steeple. There was also some damage done to the roof surrounding it, possibly leaving a hole.
Ken Reid, Chandler FUMC director of music and adult ministries, said that no water damage was found inside and the only other damage seen so far are the lights not working inside of the Heritage Hall.
The church and surrounding community were grateful to see that the lightning did not cause extensive damage by starting a fire.
"Chuck Sage (owner of Sage Construction) told us this morning that since the steeple is made of fiberglass the energy from the lightning did not cause a fire,” Reid said. “If it had been made of wood, it probably would have.”
After discussions with the insurance provider and the church administrative board, he said that he suspects to see the steeple replaced.
“Since that original sanctuary (now Heritage Hall) was built in 1953, Chandler has grown to appreciate the look and architectural design,” Reid said. “After all, the new sanctuary, built in 2004, also has a steeple, so it is a traditional look.”
Despite some of the damage caused, he said they are extremely fortunate and grateful to know that no more damage was caused to the building.