As of this past Monday, the local leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tyler has decided to cancel all extra meetings and is asking members to do all they can to limit the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.
The only church activity that will remain is hourly Sunday worship. This will be in effect until October, according to the Tyler Stake Presidency, Charles Rhodus (president), Daren Yeager and John Ketcher, of the Tyler Latter-Day Saints Church.
All youth activities, Sunday school meetings and additional instruction or classes will be canceled or moved to virtual means. Among things being moved to virtual instruction will be the daily early morning seminary instruction for the church's 100 high school-aged youth.
This decision stems from an official statement from church headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah that encouraged members to follow the recommendations of medical experts and local leaders.
The Church of Latter-Day Saints also receives direction from area authorities who have direct ties to church headquarters. For the Tyler area, this authority is Elder Jay Jones, who Rhodus met with on Tuesday to discuss the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The Latter-Day Saints Church in Tyler has more than 3,000 members. The church has seen members lost to COVID-19, proving the seriousness of the disease.
“This week a member of our stake passed away due to complications from COVID-19,” a statement written by the presidency on Monday said. “We are saddened by this loss and offer our love and heartfelt sympathy.”
The member lost was 57 years old, and on Tuesday another 49-year-old member died. The church also has multiple members who have been hospitalized, three of which have been placed on ventilators.
“We ask for your prayers for them and their families at this time,” the church presidency said.
The Latter-Day Saints Church Presidency said that through the guidance of the Spirit, it was determined that to best protect their members was through protective measures. They urge everyone to wear masks in public, social distance and get vaccinated.
Rhodus said he understands members of the church have varying feelings about the vaccine and he respects every opinion. He added the vaccine has proven to be effective in fighting COVID-19 and just wants all members to be safe and protected.
Rhodus, who is also a full-time podiatrist, said that as a medical professional he has seen the strain put on the local hospitals with the increase of COVID-19 cases.
“Through conversations with local ER physicians, nurses and hospital administration, we have learned that throughout East Texas hospitals are operating beyond full capacity,” the presidency of Latter-Day Saints in Tyler said. “Staffing and resources are no longer sufficient to adequately care for those in need.”
Rhodus said that all members will continue to be in his thoughts and prayers daily and that he is grateful for the opportunity he has to help members progress.