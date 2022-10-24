Overton downtown church Fire by Ashley French cbs19.jpg

Onlookers and neighbors said there was an event occurring in the building that day. Linder said no one was injured as there was nobody in the building at the time, and the blaze was contained within an hour despite strong winds.

OVERTON — A fire that destroyed a church building in downtown Overton Sunday night started up again Monday morning.

Rusk County Fire Marshal Terry Linder said the roof of the building had smoke coming out, which caused the fire to reignite. The persistent wind has become a big concern as it picked up this morning.

Linder confirmed Sunday the structure is the First Baptist Church's Family Life Center, located next to the Texas Bank and Trust. The call reporting the fire came in around 7 p.m. Sunday. 

Investigation is now delayed because the fire has been reignited.

