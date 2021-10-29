A Christus Trinity Mother Frances representative said hospital leaders will continue to pray for peace and healing for victims' families, health system associates and the community after the conclusion of the William George Davis capital murder trial.
Davis, 37, of Hallsville, was sentenced to death Wednesday for killing patients John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway and Joseph Kalina by injecting air into their arterial systems while a nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler.
“We hope the court’s decision and the conclusion of this trial will bring some peace to the families of the victims and to the victims who were irreparably harmed by Will Davis," a CTMF spokesperson said in a statement Thursday.
The spokesperson said what happened to the patients represents the opposite of the health system's mission.
"This situation is extraordinarily rare and is in sharp contrast to the excellent care provided to our patients every day by our surgeons, nurses and associates," the statement read.
Davis caused the deaths while working at the heart hospital's cardiovascular ICU in 2017 and 2018 by using a syringe to inject air into the patients as they had what were otherwise routine recoveries from heart surgery.
Each person had unexplained neurological stroke-like events leading to significant brain damage and later death.
Tyler police spent thousands of hours investigating the case since 2018, when in April Davis was arrested for murder initially for the death of Greenaway.
At the time in a news conference, Tyler police Chief Jimmy Toler said Davis could face more charges for similar incidents. On Aug. 28, 2018, he was indicted for capital murder of multiple persons in addition to several counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Toler said Thursday he's extremely proud of the hard work of investigators and supervisors that conducted the investigation.
"The level of co-operation between the police department, the Smith County District Attorney’s Office and Christus Health allowed for a very strong criminal case to be presented to the court,” Toler said. “I am glad that the families and victims have received justice and we hope for their continued healing.”
In addition to the four deaths he was convicted of causing, Davis is believed to be responsible for killing three other patients and attempting to kill five others.
Patients Perry Frank and James Blanks died soon after air was injected into their venous system. Recovering patient James Sanders had complications and died after an intentional insulin injection.
Gary Parker, Pamela Henderson, Rickie Glenn, James Wages and Jesus Serrano were injured because of air in their arterial systems.