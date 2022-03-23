Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System this week distributed Women in Heart scholarships to five area students.
The scholarships were awarded Tuesday during a presentation at the system’s Lois and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital and went to Ashlynn Hecht, Gabrielle Lewis, Maycie Yates, Ayomide Fadase and Sunny Ruffin.
Hecht won the grand price to receive a $5,000 scholarship. Lewis was second with a $2,500 scholarship. In third, Yates received $1,500. In fourth and fifth, Fadase and Ruffin each received $500 scholarships.
The scholarships are a way to help bring awareness to the East Texas community about women’s heart health, according to the health system. Christus Trinity Mother Frances invited local high school seniors to participate in a contest by submitting a video about heart health in women. The top five videos were entered into a social media judging contest for the community to select the top three winners.
For more information, visit www.christushealth.org.