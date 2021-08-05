The CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital - Tyler has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2021. CHRISUS Trinity Mother Frances is one of only 212 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
The award recognizes CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances’ commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that they have reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.
To receive the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry for 2 consecutive years (2019 and 2020), and performed at the highest level for a number of rigorous performance measures. As a full participant in the MI registry, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances engages in robust, ongoing quality improvement process using data to drive advancements and the overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.
“As a Platinum Performance Award recipient, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction,” said Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, and cardiologist at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. “By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital - Tyler has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations.”
The Centers for Disease Control estimates that almost 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.
“Receiving this award is special because it represents not only our quality, but also our commitment to serving the people of Northeast Texas and providing the heart care this region relies on,” said Jamie Moore, BSN, RN, CCCC, Clinical Director Cardiovascular Center of Excellence, AMI / STEMI Clinical Coordinator, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System.
“CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System provides exceptional care to our heart patients because we know that someone has a heart attack in America every 40 seconds, and heart disease represents 1 in every 4 deaths in this country,” said Oscar Paniagua, M.D., CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Cardiology, Medical Director – AMI / STEMI. “Our goal as a system is to live out our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, and we do that by providing lifesaving heart care to our communities.”
Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.