Families with loved ones in the hospital being treated for harsh cases of COVID-19 have had it rough, as communication has been limited and in-person visitation is still not permitted.
A national group of volunteers known as COVID Tech Connect saw a need for enhanced communication between infected patients and their families, and have donated 15 new Samsung tablets for use by patients on the COVID Units in Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler.
Christus TMF said the need for enhanced communication was great, and the devices will be a valuable tool to keep COVID-19 patients and their families as connected as possible.
“Families who have been unable to visit due to safety protocols are waiting at home by the phone, which can be difficult and frustrating. These devices will allow caregivers to bring a patient’s family up to speed in real-time by using interactive communication apps,” Robin Rowan, director of the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Foundation, said.
The Tyler hospital has a COVID Visitation Program in place, which includes a team of communication liaisons who serve a the bridge-way of communications between patients and their families.
Nurses Tyler Bryan, Sharon Jones and Meghan Miller serve as liaisons, and the nursing team has witnessed the impact the isolation and inability to see family members has had on patients.
“These (tablets) are going to be a huge blessing to our patients. Their families aren’t able to come and be with them at the bedside and they often feel so alone,” Bryan said after receiving the tablet donation.
The hospital highlighted on-going fundraisers to support COVID relief in the local community.
“In addition to securing this technology donation, the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Foundation continues to raise funds to support vital equipment for patients and Associates. The philanthropy driven COVID Relief Fund has provided funding for personal protective equipment, pulse oximeters and thermometers for discharged patients, a mobile COVID testing unit and a new ICU ventilator,” the Christus Health statement read.