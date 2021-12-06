There’s a decorative sight to see at the main lobby of Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler as a variety of Christmas trees and holiday wreaths are on display, greeting those who pass through the entrance of the hospital. Each of those trees and wreaths are part of the 2021 Festival of Trees Silent Auction Fundraiser benefiting the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Foundation.
Each tree is decorated by different departments within the hospital and businesses which donated a tree for the auction. There are a total of 42 items and the goal is to raise $10,000.
As of Monday morning, the bids were around $4,500, according to Director of Volunteer Services, Annette Garcia.
Garcia explained two auxiliary presidents saw the idea at another hospital, and in 2003, they organized the same fundraiser at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital. Since then, it’s always been a successful event.
“We did get up to $10,000 one year. That’s why it’s always my goal,” Garcia said.
Money raised from the silent auction will go straight into the community for the Children’s Miracle Network, Garcia said, and the foundation's other women and children’s services.
“We’re a Children’s Miracle Network hospital and all funds that are donated to Children’s Miracle Network stay right here in the community for different equipment, like for the NICU, labor and delivery, the maternal fetal medicine clinic on Fleishel for women with high-risk pregnancies. We donate money to the foundation and it helps them to purchase equipment to those facilities, so it’s a really good cause. It’s all for the children,” Garcia said.
Local dental offices and schools also donated decorated trees. The foundation also decorated trees with different themes, such as the Raising Cane’s tree featuring gift certificates from the fast-food chain. Some wreaths came from hospital visitors visiting family who saw the auction and donated something themselves. One woman made crocheted Christmas trees.
At 2 p.m. Wednesday, a bell will ring and staff will announce the highest bidder on each tree or wreath. Once the highest bidder’s name is called, the person then makes the payment directly to the foundation, which will also be present, and the highest bidder’s Christmas decoration goes home with them.