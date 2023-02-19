In celebration of American Heart Month, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler put on a fashion show at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler to raise awareness about heart disease.

“Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women,” said Deb Chelette, regional vice president of cardiovascular services for Christus Health. “Knowing that every minute heart disease takes a woman’s life, is important so we can take care of ourselves. We’ve gotta have girl power and come together strong as women so we know what we need to do to protect our hearts and keep our hearts healthy. We’ve got great services at Christus Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owens Heart Hospital.”

Cardiovascular health focuses on the health of the heart, as well as the blood vessels.

The first fashion show kicked off at 11:30 Saturday morning and included door prizes, health education and giveaways. This fashion show focused on athletic casual pieces.

“One of our models got involved because of her grandfather,” said Rebecca Cummins, casting director for the fashion show. “The hospital helped him so she wanted to be involved. We just love all the programs that they have.”

The show continued to highlight the models, as they were asked personal questions about their fitness routines. After the first fashion show, the festivities paused until about 12:30 p.m. when the next one began. This round focused on formal pieces worn by the models. The main color theme amongst the pieces in the second fashion show were mostly red, which is associated with heart health.

“Christus is a great place to get your healthcare,” said Jamie Moore, clinical director for the Cardiovascular Center of Excellence. “One of our goals is to keep our patients from ever having to seek those treatments. Our mission is to make an impact to keep them from ever having to use the services. Events like these raise awareness. Heart disease is mostly preventable. If we can teach people what’s modifiable and what’s not modifiable, just reaching that one person, that’s what we’re here for: to keep them out of the hospital.”

Moore described the differences in heart health between men and women.

“Men and women both have different symptoms, sometimes they have the same symptoms,” said Moore, noting women have a “profound fatigue” that men don’t have and many women experience pain in both arms radiating upward.

“Health care and medicine are always changing,” said Chelette. “And that’s the beauty, everyone is always working to make sure that we can take care of our patients and our community. So there’s the element of a need for all of the medicines and procedures, and then there’s increased awareness of our risk and partnering with your health care team so you can protect yourself.”

The event also featured various informational tables to help educate attendees about heart disease and heart health.

For more information about heart disease in women, visit www.cdc.gov/heartdisease/women.htm