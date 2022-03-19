On March 18, 1937, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System opened its doors a day early, called by its mission and by the community to respond to the New London School explosion.
The same day at 3:17 p.m., a shop teacher at New London School plugged in a sander he had been working on. The spark ignited the natural gas that had accumulated in the crawl space of the school causing an explosion that claimed 294 victims which included students, teachers and visitors.
The health system on Friday remembered that history with a special mass in the newly renovated Christus Mother Frances Hospital Tyler Chapel and ceremony in the courtyard.
For almost a century, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System has worked to maintain its reputation for world-class, faith-based health care delivered to Northeast Texas.
Chris Glenney, Senior Vice President, Group Operations of Health Northeast Texas and CEO of Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System, said the health system has worked alongside the Tyler community for several years.
“For so many years, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System has grown and served alongside the Tyler and surrounding community it calls home, and we have sought to be responsible stewards of the remarkable health care resources offered at our dozens of hospitals, clinics and medical facilities in Tyler and throughout the region,” Glenney said.
“As a not-for-profit Catholic health system, this is built into the very fabric of our organization. We reinvest excess earnings into our communities through expanded technology, investment in our Associates and in community programs, and facilities and services,” he said. “As part of Christus Health, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. Living that mission is the vow we make to this community and to ourselves each day, and it is displayed in the delivery of care with excellence, compassion, dignity and integrity.”
Jason Proctor, ministry president of Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler, said he was proud to be part of the Tyler and Northeast Texas community.
“Over the course of 85 years, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System has been a leader in quality, technology and service in health care, and we are proud to share that rich history with the people of Tyler and Northeast Texas,” said Proctor.
Andy Navarro, vice president of mission integration shared the vision of the Catholic health ministry.
“From the beginning, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System has made a vow to lead the charge to create healthy lives for the people and communities of Northeast Texas by extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ,” he said.
“We keep that promise every day by providing the compassionate, award-winning care you have come to expect,” Navarro said. “As a Catholic health ministry, it is our vision to be a leader, a partner and an advocate in the creation of innovative health and wellness solutions that improve the lives of individuals and communities so that all may experience God’s healing presence and love.”
Bishop Joseph Strickland and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth along with visitors from New London joined congressional, state and local officials and leaders alongside Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System associates and physicians for Friday's event.