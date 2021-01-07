For those 65 or older and adults with chronic health conditions, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will soon become available by appointment as select Christus Trinity Clinics begin distribution this week.
These vaccinations at Christus clinics will be by appointment only and for those who meet the phase 1B requirements.
Appointments can be made through the Christus Trinity Clinic website at one of a handful of clinic facilities throughout the region. The website will show patients what clinic is appropriate for them when scheduling the appointment.
For patients without internet access, Christus asks that they contact their medical provider and they will connect the patient to the appointment process.
“Our hospital partners vaccinated many of the health care workers in Phase 1A, which includes only health care workers and long-term care residents, and this vaccine is still available to them,” Christy Bush, COO at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Northeast Texas, said. “However, we are now able to offer this to the next group of patients in Phase 1B, while closely following and Texas State guidelines and public health experts’ recommendations for administering the vaccine.”
Phase 1B for the Moderna vaccine includes people ages 18 to 64 with chronic conditions that increase their risk of severe illness or people age 65 and older.
“The use of vaccines has been a key part of combatting and even eradicating certain diseases for hundreds of years, and there is excellent initial data that the COVID-19 vaccine is effective and safe,” said Dr. Andria Cardinalli-Stein, ambulatory chief quality officer for the Northeast Texas region at Christus Trinity Clinic. “If anyone has questions about their personal health concerns or history and how that might be impacted by vaccination, we encourage them to talk with their primary care provider, who knows their medical conditions and history and can advise them personally.”
Bush said caregivers are following close guidelines on who should receive the vaccine at this time based on the Texas Department of State Health Services. There will be no walk-ins available until supplies are increased.
Appointments can be made at CHRISTUSHealth.org by clicking on the yellow chat icon on the homepage.
"As we receive more vaccines, we will open up additional appointment slots," Bush said. "If you cannot find appointment availability near your home, you may check at another CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic location or check back the following day, as we will be updating our schedules daily according to the vaccine supplies we have on hand.”
For the Moderna vaccine, a second booster shot is required after 28 days. Christus said vaccine recipients should expect minor side effects similar to a flu shot, such as low-grade fever and redness or pain at the injection site.
“While the vaccine is a tremendous step in combatting COVID-19, it is crucial that everyone – even those who have been vaccinated – continue to take the lifesaving precautions that we know are effective in combatting this disease,” Cardinalli-Stein said. “Keep wearing your mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, and stay home if you’re sick. These measures are critically important now as cases are high in our communities, and will be for some time. However, though we still have a long way to go, the availability of vaccines hopefully represents the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.”