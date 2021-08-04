Patients in need of complex, life-changing orthopedic care will have access to world-class surgeon as Jay Michael Stanley, M.D., joins the team at Christus Trinity Clinic Orthopedic Surgery in Longview.
“As a specialist in elbow and shoulder surgery, Dr. Stanley will be a tremendous asset to our patients here in Longview and across Northeast Texas,” Brandy Moore, Vice President - Physician Practice Operations, Christus Trinity Clinic. “As a Texas native, a US Army veteran and a highly-skilled physician, he is going to be a key part of our team here, and we are certainly looking forward to the work we’ll be doing together for this community.”
Dr. Stanley received his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center – San Antonio before completing a fellowship in shoulder and elbow surgery at the Carrell Clinic in Dallas. He is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery, American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and cares for patients from all ages and walks of life – from young athletes to senior citizens. He is eager to treat injuries and diseases of the extremities, muscles, bones, tendons, cartilage, ligaments and joints with a special focus in shoulder and elbow surgery.