The second shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has hit East Texas, and this time it has come to Christus Trinity Mother Frances.
Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Christus received one shipment of the vaccine – equivalent to 975 doses. After thawing and preparing the vaccine, Christus healthcare workers were the first to be vaccinated.
For the last 9 months, Christus’ ER Administrative Director of Nursing Ryan Tamula has been wearing personal protective equipment more often than ever before.
“Now I have something on the inside to protect me,” said Tamula
“All of us are very excited about receiving our first shipment of vaccines,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Anderson said. “As soon as we got it today and got it prepared, we were ready to start administering the vaccines to everyone and tomorrow we start full-bore and we’re trying to get as many as we can. I expect we’ll be close to 100 today.”
After the first day, the hospital expects to administer 200-300 vaccines per day.
Tamula encourages the public to do research on the vaccine to make an educated decision, and avoid misinformation from social media posts.
“Do your own research and look at your sources. Be very wary of Facebook posts,” Tamula said. “Now everyone has access to the internet. I would look at more reputable sources. People with academic backgrounds, I would suggest.”
Jonathan Henderson, a pulmonologist, was one of the first Christus employees to get vaccinated. He said that the vaccine was relatively painless, and it should be taken more seriously than a regular flu shot.
“This isn’t just every vaccine, like getting a flu shot every year. There’s an excitement about this that isn’t typical with most vaccines,” Henderson said. “It’s really starting to hit home with East Texans. It started kind of far off at one point. But I don’t think so anymore.”
After 9 months of seeing COVID-19 patients come through the hospital, Henderson said that the vaccine offers something that many haven’t felt at the hospital in a while.
“It personally offers me a lot of hope,” Henderson said.
Anderson said that he is hopeful the state will expedite the process and ensure that East Texas gets more vaccines quickly.
“We’re asking the state to distribute more to us,” Anderson said. “We have a need, this community has a need.”