Community officials, health care leaders and many others gathered at Christus Mother Frances Hospital Tyler on Thursday for the third annual Christmas Tree Blessing and Lighting Ceremony.
The ceremony was held at the hospital's main courtyard at 5:30 p.m. and featured refreshments and a special visitor.
The tree was blessed during a ceremony and the tall tree was officially lit for the community to enjoy. There were also musical performances.
Guests enjoyed cookies and hot cocoa and ended the night with a visit from Santa Claus himself. Attendees were able to take photos with Santa as well.