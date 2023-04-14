For many patients, staying long term in a hospital can be challenging, daunting and even a tad boring. For some, it can be downright depressing.
Thanks to the efforts of Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, a garden is available for those who either need a break from the drabness of a hospital room or are in need of sensory therapy.
People like Sara Martin, an occupational therapist with the neuro-ICU floor of the hospital, worked to rejuvenate a garden on the fourth floor.
“We actually had a garden here that was already established, but it wasn’t being very utilized… most people didn’t know that it was here,” Martin said.
According to Martin, the door leading to the garden was always locked and the fountain did not work.
“It was really pretty but it wasn’t being used a lot. So, we helped turn it into a therapy garden that our patients can use to plant. A lot of times families of patients will come here, just to get out of the rooms,” she said.
The garden will primarily be used for therapy and recovery for stroke patients, providing benefits both physically and mentally.
On Thursday, Christus Mother Frances Hospital blessed the Patrick R. Thomas, M.D., Therapy Garden.
“Since functional activities are a vital part of therapy, what better way to highlight that than through gardening in our therapy garden,” Martin said.
Martin said patients' spirits are lifted when the visit the garden.
“Oftentimes, we have patients that over and over again are very sad and very depressed. But, we get them out here and they say ‘I want to do therapy, I can’t wait to be with the therapist’ and they say ‘I am going to be OK,’ and they start smiling again ...," Martin said.
The garden was named after the late Dr. Patrick Thomas, who played a critical role in the founding of Trinity Mother Frances hospitals and clinics.
With the help of Micro Family Farms, various mints, such as chocolate, lemon and orange, were planted. The farm will also come by the garden once in a while for minimal maintenance.
“Mint doesn't require much care… they kind of take care of themselves but patients help pull weeds,” Martin said.
Through trial and error, the garden -- intended to provide a full sensory experience -- at one point included vegetables and fruits; however, they did not grow very well.
“Herbs were the biggest surprise to everybody. Every time I brought a patient out here, they’d go straight for the herbs, they thought it was so cool to smell and it would bring memories up,” Martin said.
Located on the fourth floor of Ornelas Tower, the garden features herbs and plants designed to awaken the senses of patients, with pots and shovels available for people to use.
“We want people in the hospital to know that we are here,” Martin said. “You can still come out here but you don’t have to sit here. You can be engaged and plant things out here.”
Looking to promote healing, functional strength, restoration and a return to independence, the garden is open to anyone who wants to come in.
“There is a psychological benefit (to the garden),” said Coleman Swierc of Christus public relations. “Being cooped up, seeing the same monitors, the same nurses and maybe your motivation isn’t always there. But you come outside, get your hands a little bit dirty, it can motivate. There’s an emotional healing that can lead to physical healing. Sometimes just getting outside and getting fresh air can make a difference.”
The event was aligned to recognize both Occupational Therapy Month for April and Stroke Awareness Month for May.