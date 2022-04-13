Operations were back to normal Wednesday at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler after severe storms Tuesday night knocked down limbs and led the facility to switch to generator power.
“Although we did experience downed limbs and branches, we had no severe damage or injuries,” Christus Health spokesman Will Knous said Wednesday.
In a statement Tuesday night, Knous said the facility experienced “minor” cosmetic damage and that the clinical and security teams temporarily enacted its severe weather procedures “in order to maintain the safety of our patients, visitors and Associates.”
The storms spurred tornado warnings in the area and caused downed trees in the Tyler area and tens of thousands of power outages throughout the region.
Tyler police in a Wednesday morning statement said several main intersections in the city were not functioning amid the storms’ aftermath. At midday, Smith County crews continued to work on clearing intersections from trees knocked down during the storms.
Knous said power returned to Christus Mother Frances overnight.
“We are currently restored to full power and fully operational,” he said. “Overnight, we had a seamless transition back to normal power with no impact on patient care.”