A partnership between Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler and Houston Temple Church of God in Christ resulted in a donation of 700 fully cooked hams to the local community as part of their Thanksgiving Ham Giveaway.
This is the second consecutive year that the two organizations have partnered for the event, which took place at the church in North Tyler on Friday morning.
“This ties into our mission, serving our community needs. We are so grateful for all that came to help,” said Jason Proctor, Ministry President at Christus Mother Frances Hospital. “It is our privilege to be a part of this outreach, and we look forward to doing it year after year.”
It is estimated that one ham can feed up to 10 people and more than 50 volunteers from Christus Mother Frances Hospital were on hand to distribute.
Tyler Police Department, the Texas College basketball team, and members of the Houston Temple Church of God in Christ were also on hand to assist the cars that began lining up as early as 6:30 a.m.
“God is multiplying our efforts, we are able to feed almost 7000 people by giving out these hams. This is what ministry is all about, said Cedrick Granberry, a leadership council member for Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler and minister at Houston Temple Church of God in Christ. “Christus Mother Frances Hospital is a ministry, not just a hospital. I thank God for a hospital that understands the importance of faith and have people that serve in that capacity.”