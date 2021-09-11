Expectant mothers across Northeast Texas will have peace of mind knowing they receive high-quality, faith-based care at Christus Mother Frances Hospital — Tyler, which has been designated as Tyler’s first Level III (Subspecialty Care) Maternal Facility by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
This three-year designation serves as official recognition of the facility’s commitment to meeting the requirements of national and state standards for Level III Maternal Care.
According to the Department of State Health and Human Services, Christus Mother Frances Hospital — Tyler meets the standards of care relating to the treatment of pregnant and postpartum patients in Texas, actively advocates for maternal system development and works to improve the availability and quality of maternal care as an active member of the Piney Woods Regional Advisory Council and Perinatal Care Region-G of East Texas.
Christus Trinity Mother Frances is also a member of the Texas Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health Plus program. This program partners with the Texas Hospital Association to decrease preventable maternal mortality and morbidity across the state of Texas. As a Texas AIM Plus member, the organization is abreast of cutting-edge resources and education to improve maternal outcomes.
“This designation is important to the people of East Texas because it means they will get high-level care right here,” said Dr. Paul Fanning, OB section chief and maternal medical director. “We are very proud of the work we do at Christus Mother Frances Hospital — Tyler to meet the criteria for maternal safety set forth by Texas AIM along with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and our effort is reflected in the achievement of the Level III Maternal Designation. We are delighted to care for the women and infants of East Texas at a higher standard.”
In 2015 the Texas Legislature passed House Bill 3433 which required hospitals with delivery services to meet stringent regulations and to apply for state designation as Level I, II, III or IV Maternal Level of Care. The state regulations were designed to mirror national guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics and ACOG.
In order to be designated as a Level III facility, a hospital must meet a strict code of 28 multi-part requirements ranging from available maternal fetal medicine physicians, critical care physicians, nursing services, multidisciplinary collaboration, educational guidelines and training, and much more. A Level III designation assures a facility’s ability to provide care for a wide range of complex obstetrical conditions. To do this, an organization must offer medical and maternal subspecialists and behavioral health specialists.
“Our caregivers are prepared to treat women who may be at risk or respond effectively when needed in an emergency situation,” said Bonnie Tincher, maternal program manager. “Our clinical teams and physician partners are dedicated to providing our patients with the very highest levels of maternal care, and we work each day to deliver healthy babies and provide high-quality care. Our goal is to reduce the high rates of maternal mortality and morbidity for Northeast Texas mothers before and after delivery.”
The hospital’s Women’s and Children’s Services Department was visited by state officials for an extensive two-day, on-site survey which took an in-depth look at the maternal program’s policies, procedures and quality-improvement programs.
“Christus Mother Frances Hospital — Tyler is commended for its ongoing commitment to ensure quality care is available for maternal patients in its area,” Dr. John Hellerstedt, Texas DSHS commissioner, said in a letter to ministry leaders. “Congratulations on this impressive accomplishment. We also want to thank you and your staff for the leadership role you have assumed in the development of our state maternal system.”