Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital announced on Tuesday the successful completion of 500 transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures to date.
“This is a big deal because in the past, the main option was open-heart surgery,” said Dr. Kyle Smith, structural interventional cardiologist. “There was a high risk for death and the life expectancy was maybe two or three years, with a 50 percent survival.”
As a surgical option for patients with anywhere from severe to moderate risk, it is far less invasive compared to open heart surgery.
The procedure is a surgical option for patients suffering from aortic valve stenosis, a heart valve disease that affects more than 1.5 million Americans each year.
The aortic valve is located between the left lower heart chamber (left ventricle) and the body's main artery (aorta).
If the valve doesn't open correctly, blood flow from the heart to the body is reduced, said Smith, adding that it causes chest pain and the patient has trouble breathing.
The TAVR procedure replaces the aortic valve that is not working properly by making a small incision in the artery of the groin.
The replacement valve, made of pig tissue, is passed through the hollow catheter and placed in the area of the aortic valve, replacing the malfunctioned valve.
A balloon on the catheter tip inflates to press the new valve into place, although some valves expand without the use of a balloon.
Not only is the procedure not as invasive, both surgery time and recovery time are relatively short.
According to Smith, the procedure itself can take anywhere from an hour and a half to two hours, which includes the anesthesia process on the patient.
“It might take thirty to forty-five minutes to put the valve in,” Smith said. “It doesn’t take long at all.”
After surgery, patients are usually in the hospital for one or two days and resume most normal activities within a few days.
“Recovery time for patients is far less than traditional open-heart surgery,” said William F. Turner, M.D., cardiothoracic surgeon.
In 2016, the Heart Hospital's first successful TAVR procedure was completed.
“Becoming the first accredited program [in 2020] in Texas demonstrates our commitment to providing the best patient-centered care for our community,” said Sheldon Freeberg, M.D., medical director for Structural Heart Program. “We are proud to offer local, high-quality heart valve care to provide comfort and less travel for Northeast Texas patients.”
While the TAVR procedure is still new, the expected duration of a new valve is 10 to 15 years.
“This procedure is a true lifesaver, providing an option for patients to improve their quality of life when their treatment options were limited,” said Turner.
“I am so thankful for our incredibly talented team,” said Natalie Kelly, valve program coordinator “and for the opportunity to treat so many patients in our community and surrounding areas.”