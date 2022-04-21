A series of free performance and running clinics will soon be held in Tyler as CHRISTUS Human Performance Center aims to educate the local fitness community.
According to CHRISTUS Health spokesperson Will Knous, the center is aiming to cater to the large and very active fitness and running community in Tyler by providing helpful information from experts.
Topics will include injury prevention, strength training, proper running mechanics and more from sports medicine physicians, physiology PhDs and more.
On Saturday, attendees will have the opportunity to hear Dr. Scott Speier, a health and kinesiology professor, discuss exercise physiology basics for runners along with Physical Therapist Ryan Bennett, who will discuss blood flow restriction training.
The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute Community Room (first floor), 8591 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler.
Another clinic is set for 9 to 11 a.m. May 21 with William Ritter, running coach, speaking on training for 5K and 10K races and RJ Cowan, another running coach, speaking on training for half and full marathons.
To reserve a seat for Saturday's clinic or for more information, call 903-606-8855 or visit christusorthosportsmed.org.