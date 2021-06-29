Christus Health extended their Christ centered mission of healing to Chandler with the opening of the new Christus Trinity Clinic on Monday morning.
Jason Proctor, president of Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, said that this is their most recent investment in Jesus, and he wants every person that walks into the new clinic to feel like the mission is impacting their lives.
“Whether it’s in the old building or the new building, it’s the mission that matters,” Proctor said.
Officials celebrated the new facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening.
Christus has a faith based style of caring, Steven Keuer, president of Christus Trinity Clinic, said. Every day, Christus looks to spread the mission of the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.
Along with spreading their mission, this clinic will also better the community's access to health care, Keuer said. One thing he has learned through the Christus Health system is that access to care is appreciated.
No matter how good the health provider may be, if it’s not accessible to the patient, then it does not matter, he said.
“The opening of this clinic today represents the long term commitment that Christus Trinity Mother Frances has to Chandler,” Keuer said.
Dr. Jennifer Wilson, lead physician at Christus Trinity Clinic, said she has been working in Chandler since 2014 and is excited to continue offering the community quality care in this new facility.
“I think we have a good team here that is willing and ready to take care of the needs of our community,” Wilson said.
The clinic was a $2.88 million investment, Christy Bush, chief operating officer of Christus Trinity Clinic Northeast Texas, said.
This new clinic has a total of 12 exam rooms, and adds X-Ray services that previously were not allowed in Chandler, which is much more convenient for patients, Bush said.
In preparation of its opening, Father Luke blessed the new facility.
Blessing the facility mirrors Christus’ identity as a faith based ministry, Andy Navarro, Christus Health vice president of mission integration, said.
“When we come together to bless the clinic, we do so to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, and so we do that in order that people may experience God's healing presence and his healing love,” Navarro said.
The Christus Trinity Clinic in Chandler, located at 803 Highway 31 East in Chandler, is officially blessed and open to patients.