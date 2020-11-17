In an effort to better meet the needs of Chandler's growing community, Christus Trinity Clinic officials broke ground Tuesday morning on a new location that will expand primary care services and increase offerings for patients.
Christy Bush, COO for Christus Trinity Clinic, said the latest addition to the Chandler community represents a $2.8 million investment in the area.
Near the current building, the new clinic, located at 803 Highway 31 East, will add five extra exam rooms for a new total of 12 and also bring x-ray capabilities for patients.
"This is all in our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ," Bush said.
The project is expected to be completed in early summer of next year.
Dr. Jennifer Wilson, lead physician for the Chandler clinic, said the new addition brings much-needed improvements. The community, she said, is blessed to have a great team of health care providers.
"We really felt this was a need for the area," Wilson said. "We are all in it for the long haul. We have an awesome staff that we couldn't do anything without."
Wilson said the Christus clinic has been in Chandler for over 20 years.
"It's a long time coming and it's exciting to see how we can grow with the community," Wilson said. "All of East Texas is a priority for us. It's our goal to provide to outlying regions. That way they can get their primary care in their community."
Wilson said people come into the Chandler clinic for routine primary care and illness visits, and physicians serve people of all ages.
"Our focus is preventive care," she said. "This is for the community, the reason we're here is for the community. We want them to know this is their clinic."
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital President Jason Proctor called Tuesday a great day as staff and senior leaders celebrated the groundbreaking.
As the Chandler area grows, he said the clinic needs to be growing as well.
He added that the new clinic will help move the health system toward its goal of making primary care more available to residents of rural East Texas, not just those in larger cities.
State Rep. Keith Bell, who represents Henderson and Kaufman counties, thanked Christus for its investment in the community.
"My prayer would be that God would bless this community, and He would continue to bless this clinic," Bell said. "It's a great day. May God bless Chandler, Henderson County and the great state of Texas."