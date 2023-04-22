Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital has become the first hospital in Northeast Texas to use Heartflow, a first-of-its kind, non-invasive technology that aids physicians in the diagnosis of coronary artery disease.
“Offering Heartflow to our patients signifies that we are one of the global medical centers, providing patients with an innovative pathway for identifying and understanding their heart health,” said Dr. Esosa Odigie-Okon, advanced imaging cardiologist and medical director of the advanced cardiac imaging program at Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital.
Heartflow CT-FFR (CT-Fractional Flow Reserve) uses algorithms and artificial intelligence, in conjunction with a coronary CT scan, to provide a 3-D computer based model of the heart and arteries, which helps visualize narrowing or blockages of arteries.
In the past, determining narrowing or blockage required a nuclear stress test, echocardiogram, treadmill stress test, or an invasive coronary angiogram in which a catheter is inserted through the groin or wrist to assess the extent of the narrowed or blocked arteries.
Dr. Odigie-Okon says up to half of patients with chest pain who undergo cardiac catheterization do not have major blockages, and therefore could have done without the procedure.
“By using Heartflow, we can avoid unnecessary cardiac cauterizations,” she said. “We can do this with just one test and determine the appropriate treatment, if any, without undergoing procedures that may not be necessary.”
Dr. Pedro Calderon, an interventional cardiologist, says that when cardiac catheterization is needed, Heartflow provides an accurate diagnosis of where blockage is occurring, allowing the interventional cardiology team to be more efficient.
“The test takes very little time to perform,” he said. “We get a very accurate picture of what is happening within the heart, we know where we need to work, and it allows us to complete procedures much more efficiently.”
According to Heartflow officials, along with being the first hospital in Northeast Texas, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Heart Hospital is also the first Christus hospital in Texas to offer the technology.
“This truly makes us a comprehensive cardiac imaging program,” Dr. Odigie-Okon said. “Everything we need to support our cardiac surgeons and sub-specialty cardiologists to provide world-class heart care, we have it. We are proud of what we have achieved, grateful to the CHRISTUS administration and hopeful about the future of our patients.”
“We are constantly striving to be the best, and to be the best you must have the best people using the best technology,” Deb Chelette, vice president of cardiovascular services said. “This is another example of our continued pursuit of excellence in cardiovascular care.”