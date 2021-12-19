Hundreds gathered Saturday under Gentry Parkway bridge in Tyler for a night of smiles and giving back to those in need during the Christmas season.
Hunger for Love's 10th annual Christmas Under The Bridge featured toy for kids with Santa, worship and Christmas music, clothing, games and snacks.
Mark Eslicker, with the Hunger for Love ministry, said the event is about the true meaning of Christmas — giving.
"As Christians, it’s what we’re supposed to do. Just seeing those kids get those presents is the biggest joy," he said.
Normally, there would've been a sit-down meal for attendees, but due to COVID-19 concerns, cookies, hot chocolate and other snacks were available as an alternative.
Hunger for Love began roughly 10 years ago with three teenage boys, including Eslicker's son, wanting to feed the local homeless community. Volunteers with the ministry are under the Gentry bridge every Saturday morning giving out meals, he said.
On behalf of their son, he and Heidi Eslicker run the outreach effort that helps those experiencing homelessness and others who may be under-resourced.
Attendee Karina Miranda said her three kids were excited to pick out some toys people donated for the event. This was her second year to come after previously visiting five years ago.
She called the initiative an eye-opener, and said the toy donations and other activities were part of a thoughtful setup.
"It’s just a lot of good people out here that would do this for the kids," she said of the two tents filled with toys. "I felt like it’s good for the kids to see their smiles and they come out so excited."
Her kids played games and picked up some hot chocolate as well.
"It’s a good cause so everyone is getting along," Miranda said. "Giving is a good gesture."
Giving back to the community shows Christmas should be celebrated as a family united, she said.
Heidi Eslicker said this year they did Christmas Under the Bridge differently as several churches came out to hold giveaways. She said the event installs a lot of Christmas spirit.
"I think it really gets them into the Christmas spirit and shows Christ’s love to others," she said.
She said this year, Hunger for Love had the highest number of toy collection locations and community members delivered a large number of kids' gifts.
"It’s amazing to see the outpouring of love," Heidi Eslicker said.