The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are providing two locations for Christmas tree recycling in Tyler at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park. Trees must be undecorated, non-flocked, natural Christmas trees starting the day after Christmas through Sunday, Jan. 17 in designated areas in Tyler. Christmas trees will also be picked up at the curb for disposal at the landfill.
Residents should bring the trees to the parks where the sign Christmas Tree Drop-Off is located.
The trees are available for area fishermen to pick up and sink in nearby lakes to create fish habitats. Small fish eat the aquatic insects in the tree branches use the trees as a hiding place, resulting in improved fishing around the trees.
For more information, contact Belen Casillas, Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator, at 903-531-1335 or e-mail bcasillas@tylertexas.com.