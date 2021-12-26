Tyler residents can recycle their undecorated, non-flocked natural Christmas trees in two locations from Dec. 26 to Jan. 16.
The City of Tyler Solid Waste Management Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful have set up drop off locations in Golden Road Park, 2300 McDonald Road, and Fun Forest Park, 2000 N Forest Ave.
“Any way to reduce waste and repurpose things is always a bonus,” said Shelby Marvin, Keep Tyler Beautiful community coordinator. “The whole idea is to keep them out of the landfill because while they are biodegradable and will break down over time, they’re not doing any good in the landfill.”
Recycled trees can be used for many things such as mulch, soil erosion, barriers on hiking trails and more. Often, anglers will put the recycled trees into “nearby water areas like ponds to create more extensive habitats for fish which actually helps with fishing in the area,” Marvin said.
All trees dropped off in the parks are available for anglers to sink in nearby lakes, she added. Both drop-off sites have ponds where anglers can sink the trees, or they can grab one to take to another location.
Christmas trees can be “used pretty thoroughly after they have been cut down rather than just having them waste away.”
Residents dropping off trees can look for a sign in the designated parks that say “Christmas Tree Drop Off,” according to the city. All trees dropped off should have no ornaments, garland or tinsel remaining on them.
Natural and fake Christmas trees can be left on the curb, and the solid waste department will take them, Marvin said. Trees disposed of in this way will be taken to the landfill, not recycled.
Other holiday items also can be recycled by dropping them off at the Downtown Recycle Center, 411 N. Bois D’Arc Ave. These items include cardboard boxes and packaging, electronics, glass bottles, wrapping paper (non-foil), gift bags, paper products and string lights, according to the city.