Celebrate the holidays this weekend by watching a Christmas movie. breaking out your ugly Christmas sweater and helping the area's homeless population:
Carriage ride in the park: from 5:30 to 9 p.m. this weekend, visit Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave. in Tyler, to enjoy a carriage ride with Hot Springs Carriage Co. Rides cost $5, $10 or $15 depending on the route. Carriage rides are available through the holiday season every day except Wednesday and Sunday. For information, call (903) 246-1460.
Holiday Movie in the Rose Garden: At 6 p.m. Friday in the Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive in Tyler, bring your family to watch "Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000 version). Rain or shine, the movie will go on. If inclement weather, the showing will be moved indoors. Admission is free, and food trucks will be in attendance.
Christmas Under the Bridge: Celebrate Christmas from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday under the bridge, 300 E. Valentine St., with live music, a living Nativity, refreshments, game booths and more. The event is a time to bless those who are experiencing homelessness or are in need in the community. No sit down meal will be served. Volunteer at Christmas Under the Bridge by going to the event and letting someone know you want to volunteer or sign up at https://signup.com/go/LMfjWAh .
Ugly Sweater Christmas Party: From 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, ETX Brewing Co., 221 S Broadway Ave, is hosting its fifth annual ugly sweater party and contest. Ugly sweater contest judging will begin at 9 p.m. There will be prizes, live music and more. Entry is free.
Toys for Tots Toy Drive and Santa Pub Crawl: From 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday in downtown Mineola, be a part of the second annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive and Santa Pub Crawl. Show up in your best Santa, elf, reindeer or other Christmas attire to help children in need. Bring a new, unwrapped gift with a value of about $15 to get a punch card and enjoy the holiday festivities. Attendees who visit all the locations on the card receive a Christmas pub crawl koozie.