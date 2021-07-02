The Choir School of East Texas is extending an invitation for children to explore the arts with a fun-filled day of music and drama.
Children who love to sing can look forward to a day of enjoying music and drama at the day camp at Christ Episcopal Church, Jeffry Ford, Choir School of East Texas artistic director, said.
Throughout the day, the kids will get to learn some music and short drama production, Ford said. At the end of the event, they will perform each of these for their parents.
Opportunities are available to attend a music day camp on both July 7 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, located at 118 South Bois D’Arc Ave. in Tyler. Third, fourth and fifth-grade students are welcome to attend at no cost.
The Choir School of East Texas is excited to host this event and share their passion for music with the kids, Diana Keesey, Choir School of East Texas executive director, said.
There are numerous fun activities planned throughout the day along with provided snacks and lunch.
At the conclusion of the event, there will be a short announcement about the Choir School of East Texas to inform children and their parents about auditions for the school, Ford said.
This is the first year the choir school will be holding this event, Keesey said. They hope that by doing this they can immerse more kids from the community in music and also let kids see if they are interested in the school.
Because of COVID-19, the Choir School of East Texas had to temporarily stop their program, she said. This school is now ready to begin again with a handful of existing choristers and new members.
“We began in 2007 and have gone straight through until COVID got in our way, but we’re ready to start back,” Keesey said.
We are ready to share who we are with the children in the community again, she said. Preparation for auditions for the school are underway and we can’t wait to meet the kids.
To set up an audition, call the choir school, Ford said. Auditions will take place the following week of the Saturday camps.
Kids will be asked to sing a song of choice and one picked by the school, which will actually be done during the Saturday day camp.
Upon acceptance, the program will officially begin in the fall, he said. Once kids audition and get into the school, they're in it all the way through high school.
Our school is open to all children, Keesey said. We have children from numerous religious and socioeconomic backgrounds.
“It is a wonderful opportunity for all those children to get to know other children that don't live in their same little circle,” she said. “It’s fabulous to watch them grow and appreciate one another.”
Choir school will begin with a fun week of music camp on Aug. 2, Keesey said. School officially starts in September when kids will have rehearsals during the week and performance each Sunday.
School will begin slowly for new members with the basics and acclimation to the worship services they will sing at on Sundays, he said.
Free piano lessons, small group voice lessons and theory lessons will all come together over time to teach them to sing, Ford said.
He added this is important in training them to become a part of a choir.
If there is particular interest from a kid to learn another instrument besides just piano, we also work to find a teacher for them, he said. In the past, we’ve had violin, harp, clarinet and more.
Helpers and a voice teacher will typically be in rehearsals privately assist any student that may be struggling.
There are also a lot of fun trips the choir school gets to take during the year, Keesey said. Among other things, they have taken trips to Boston, England and Scotland with older kids, and renaissance fairs.
“Choir school has always been supportive of my musical journey,” Samuel Hsien, a former member of the Choir School of East Texas, said. “The first time I toured and performed in the United Kingdom was with the Choir School of East Texas.”
The Choir School of East Texas is a life-changing experience for the kids, Ford said. They all become one big family and grow as individuals.
“They learn to be comfortable with themselves, they learn to be comfortable in front of people, they learn to sing in front of people,” he said. “They’re in a safe environment where they can learn to sing and learn to be better community members, it's just a real positive program.”
Often they will see kids enter the program shy and intimidated by others, Ford said. Through this school, they are able to not only learn to sing but also open up and express who they are.
“I think that's one of the most apparent things that I see just in general with the kiddos, overcoming this shyness or insecurity and feeling good about themselves,'' Keesey said.
Many kids have come back and said how they didn’t feel like they belonged anywhere until they joined the choir school, Keesey said. This program made them feel welcomed.
“I can say with confidence that it made me a better musician,” Hsien said. “It’s with the help of Mr. Ford and Mrs. Keesey that I was able to enjoy music and eventually pursue it as a career.”
Kids receive minimal pay at the end of the month for each time they show up because they’re working hard and towards being semi-professional singers, so it is like a job, she said.
Kids accepted into the program are also given a $3,000 scholarship that covers all costs of the program, she said. Trips, shirts, lessons and anything else will be of no cost to them.
“That way, even if they could afford it, the purpose is to open it up to anyone,” Keesey said. “No one isn’t able to participate because they don't have the money.”
If in the program for six years, kids who graduate will even be given a scholarship of typically $1,000 for each semester of any higher education they attend, she said.
More information regarding the Saturday day camps and CSET can be found at choirschoolofeasttexas.org.
Registration for the day camp ends July 12, and people can call Keesey at (903) 279-9454 to register.