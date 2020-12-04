The Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County received $7,500 from the Texas Bar Foundation to partner with its medical sexual assault exams project.
With the funding, the advocacy center will have after-hours security for the children to be safe as professionals conduct important examinations on victims.
Emergency exams are used to collect evidence following an assault, and the findings are passed on to law enforcement that are investigating the criminal aspects of the case.
The center said the program has been well-received by all those involved, especially children and families.
The center began offering non-emergency exams in 2015, while kids needing emergency or acute examinations were still directed to one of two hospitals in Smith County that offered the service.
But the goal was to bring the CACSC in for the exams as the child benefits from being in one location that is child-friendly and not an emergency room, a news release from the advocacy center stated.
The center said these examinations take many hours to complete and require the use of an exam room for that time.
With hospitals having to respond to COVID-19, the center said ERs became a less inviting atmosphere for young children who have been affected by sexual assault.
“So, the decision was made, with full support of the hospitals, to begin offering these examinations at CACSC for children who do not have immediate medical needs,” the statement read. “Using the CACSC medical facility and staff protect the health of the child and his or her protective caregivers and free up more space in the ER for critically ill patients or those needing to be assessed.”
CACSC added that it is prepared to take additional children from Smith and neighboring counties.