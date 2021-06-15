It’s an exciting week of adventure and summer fun for those attending summer camp at Caldwell Zoo in Tyler.
Penguins, lions and tortoises are just a few of the animals that kids, from ages 4 to 13, are learning about while having fun and exploring all the different types of animals at the zoo.
Children whose parents registered them to attend earlier this year are divided into age groups: 4 to 6, 7 to 9 and 10 to 13.
Camps last for a week, then the next group of children arrive to experience the same adventures as the last group throughout the summer.
Depending on the age of the child, activities are planned that include snack time and arts and crafts time. Kids on Tuesday morning created alligator puppets and toured the zoo to learn about different kinds of animals.
Scott Maddox, assistant director of the zoo, said that the program, which has been active for many years, leads into their mission.
“Part of our mission as a zoo is related to conservation. If we can influence people’s appreciation for wild animals and nature, then hopefully the impact will be that they will also do things to be better stewards of the natural world,” he said.
Maddox said there are plenty of resources and humans need to take care of them.
The summer program has been successful in all years, but this year, Caldwell Zoo is allowing teen volunteers to assist children in each camp group.
“Their responsibility is to have a good time, try to help keep up with the kids and help them when they need help and just to be assistance to the camp counselors,” Maddox said.
Although the deadline for teen volunteers has closed, the opportunity is expected to be available next year with registration beginning in February.
“We want to instill an appreciation for nature and animals as early as we can and we like to really involve the community in what we’re doing, so this program is geared towards making sure there’s an outlet and an opportunity for kids to do that and have a good time at the same time,” Maddox said.
Oftentimes, when children participate in the 4 to 6 age group, they return the next year and continue until they age out of the program.
“We have a lot of our staff and education on a first-name basis with parents and know the kids’ names when they see them. If you can build a relationship, you have more opportunity to teach,” Maddox said.
Maddox said any chance they get, the Caldwell Zoo staff loves to engage with the community.
“I hope they’re gaining some valuable experience, not only from helping and volunteering and actual work that they do to help set things up. The application process in itself could be a good learning opportunity to help prepare them for jobs in the future. It's getting the community involved and also giving them another opportunity to take on more responsibility with regard with what we’re trying to accomplish,” he said.
Maddox explained teen volunteers apply to the zoo as they would any other job and go through an interview process, which helps them gain some insight on what applying for a job feels like.
As an employee of Caldwell Zoo for 32 years, Maddox has seen plenty of summer camps.
“There’s nothing better than seeing a kid’s face light up, knowing that they’re just having a good time and they’re actually getting to see something they don’t get to see anywhere else. That experience in itself can help form those ideas of appreciation that we want to influence,” he said.
Maddox said that if a child comes and has a good time, Caldwell Zoo calls that success.
“It never gets old watching them smile,” he said.
Summer camps end early August and there is a waiting list for children wanting to attend, Maddox said. He said this year’s camp filled up within 30 days. There will be no spots available unless a parent cancels their child’s spot, which would then go to a child on the waiting list.
Maddox said they hope to expand their program to increase their capacity over time so more children can attend.