Children of all ages dressed in costumes and got into the Halloween spirit Friday at the Tyler Public Library's spooky story time.
It was the library's second year to hold a spooky story time, said Amy Skipper, youth services librarian. Children and parents heard stories, sang songs and took part in an activity and a craft project.
“They told some really fun spooky stories, kid-and family-friendly ones — nothing too scary,” Skipper said. “It's more about giving kids a chance to be creative and be imaginative.”
T.J. Rankin, library reference assistance, and Christina Loving, outreach technician, read the stories to the crowd: “The Soup Bone,” “Wiley and the Hairy Man,” “Tailypo” and “The Big Toe.”
Mother Ashlyn Pounds said this was her and her two boys' first time at a Tyler library story time.
“It was very theatrical and very cute,” Pounds said.
Her son, Ethan, 9, was surprised when Rankin playfully scared him at the end of a story. He ran up to his mom at the end and said he “definitely enjoyed it.”
Pounds said she homeschools one of her sons, so events such as the story time at the library are a great way to get him out and meet other children.
“He gets to interact with children, and it kind of helps him appreciate the library more and reading,” she said.
Skipper said every story time at the library is for children of all ages. However, they primarily see preschool and elementary school children in attendance.
At Friday's event, Skipper said she was happy to see so many of the children dressed in costumes. Story times are meant to encourage creativity, and their outfits only added to that, she added.
“I really enjoy that we have something where people are able to bring their kids to something fun. And it's safe, it's creative, it's imaginative. It's a chance for them to have fun and also learn and grow at the same time,” she said. “But also for our families or parents, it's a chance for them to connect with each other and connect families.”
Along with Friday's special spooky story time, through Oct. 31 children through high school age dressed in costume can receive a free book at the library's front desk.
Skipper said the library is pretty “lax” on what qualifies as a costume.
For information on other library events, visit cityoftyler.org/government/departments/library .