The 6-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a Tyler motel bathtub last week has died.
According to the Tyler police, the boy was taken off of life support at Dallas Children’s Hospital on Tuesday and he did not survive. His body was sent to Southwest Forensics in Dallas for an autopsy.
Officers responded to a report of the child in a bath tub in one of the rooms at the Town House Motel, located at 2420 E. Gentry Parkway, at 5 p.m. April 15. He was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances emergency room, and taken to the Dallas Children’s Hospital that same day.
Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said when police arrived the child was out of the bathtub unresponsive, and there was a small amount of water in the tub.
Erbaugh said the case is still under investigation.