A newly opened Rusk location is bringing a limited Chick-fil-A menu to the city as part of the restaurant chain’s convenience concept.
The Chick-fil-A serve-only trailer in the parking lot of Aly Bee’s Flowers, 520 S. Dickinson Dr., is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Marybeth Wade, owner and operator of the Jacksonville Chick-fil-A, said this month is a trial run for the concept. Depending on community interest, she hopes the trailer will remain open throughout the year.
“At Chick-fil-A, we are dedicated to providing good food and great service to customers wherever they find it most convenient,” Wade said. “The serve-only trailer gives us a new tool to meet this need by extending the business beyond the four walls of the restaurant.”
Wade said the Jacksonville location prepares a limited menu of hot and cold food and beverages and then delivers them to the trailer site to serve. Menu items include the original and spicy sandwich, 8-piece nuggets, cobb or market salad, grilled chicken cool wrap, medium fruit cup, waffle potato chips, chocolate chip cookie, bottled water, tea, lemonade and canned soft drinks.
“Our Jacksonville business has been very successful because of the love and support of the community, and we hope to bring that to Rusk,” Wade said. “We want to make Chick-fil-A more accessible and convenient for the city of Rusk and its residents.”
Marketing Director Linda Edison said the trailer had sold out of most of its items at about 11:30 a.m.
“We sold out of pretty much everything 30 minutes in, but we have more on the way and plan to stay open a little later,” she said. “But, that’s what we have to do. We have to do well to be able to come back; that’s our goal. We want to be here every Tuesday and Thursday for the rest of the year.”
She also praised the reception.
“Everyone that comes up tells us how excited and happy they are we are here, that they are sharing on social media,” Edison said. “We’ve had several businesses come buy meals for their office, which is great to have that local business support.”
Rusk resident Melissa Hill said she hopes the trailer will stay past this month.
“I am extremely excited to have a Chick-fil-A food trailer come to Rusk. It gives our community another good food option for lunch,” she said. “I would absolutely love to see Chick-fil-A come year-round. They have always ranked No. 1 on my fast-food list.”