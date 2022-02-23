RUSK — A Cherokee County business recently celebrated 172 years of fulfilling its mission of producing local news about the communities it covers.
The Cherokeean Herald started in 1850, and on Friday it celebrated the continuation of its status as the oldest weekly newspaper in Texas during a ribbon cutting including the Rusk and Jacksonville chambers of commerce. The newspaper will begin its 173rd edition on Sunday.
The event included a proclamation read by Rusk Mayor Ben Middlebrooks and a flag presentation by state Sen. Robert Nichols. Middlebrooks’ proclamation proclaimed Feb. 27 “The Cherokeean Herald Day” in the city.
Nichols presented Cherokeean Herald owners John and Penny Hawkins with a flag that was flown over the Texas Capital and said it was nice to have owners who know and are passionate about the community.
“It’s very helpful for someone who knows the community to own the paper and is promoting the community as a whole,” Nichols said.
The owners also received a letter of congratulations from former President Jimmy Carter congratulating it on its lengthy history.
“Being the oldest weekly newspaper in Texas, I look forward to continuing to contribute to the culture and economy of our nation for many years to come,” the letter read in part.
Hawkins said he started with the newspaper in 1981 on the radio side of the business.
“One side of the door was newspaper, the other radio. Other than being a DJ and host of “Talk Time,” I also did the local news and helped out at the newspaper from time to time,” he said.
Hawkins returned to the paper in 2020 as general manager.
Shortly after, with the paper up for sale and with the threat of closing, Hawkins said he and his wife stepped in.
“When the opportunity to purchase the paper arose, I initially said I wasn’t interested. But faced with the newspaper possibly closing, my wife Penny and I both felt it was too important to the community,” he said.
Hawkins said he aims to carry on the newspaper’s track record and remain a stewart of history.
“This milestone is important to the community and Cherokee County but being the oldest weekly paper in Texas, there is also a huge importance to our state’s history,” he said. “For all this time and throughout the history of our community, The Cherokeean has been a beacon for the community reporting on events in people’s lives, their births and their deaths, political elections, tragic events, joyful happenings and often shining a light on issues that affect our lives. You can go back to issues in 1905 or so and see the ancestor stories of even our current families. The Cherokeean is living history. I feel we are more stewards of history, rather than owners,” Hawkins continued.
The event marked the first time a joint ribbon cutting had been held with the Rusk and Jacksonville chambers.
“We are The Cherokeean Herald. Since we are members of both the Jacksonville and Rusk Chambers, I wanted to include both of the major population centers for the county. Sort of a coming together so we can show we all have the same goal of promoting our community,” Hawkins said.
The owners also received a certificates of recognition from state Reps. Travis Clardy and Cody Harris and an acknowledgement of anniversary from the Gov. Greg Abbott's office.