The Jacksonville Economic Development Corp. and the City of Jacksonville have announced the purchase of the Cherokee Ranch Golf Course in partnership with Cherokee Ranch Golf Inc.
Cherokee Ranch Golf Inc. has leased and operated the course since 2016, but with a lease expiring in early 2022 and the property owner’s desire to sell, the partnered-purchase “saved the course,” according to a statement released by the city. The sale closed Tuesday.
The announcement follows months of ongoing work between the three entities and negotiations with the property’s former out-of-state owner.
“Today’s announcement is monumental”, said Anthony Williams, president of Cherokee Ranch Golf Inc. “We look forward to working with our community partners and serving the residents and visitors of the City of Jacksonville. The course is in great shape, and we have plans to continue improving it in the years to come. We believe Jacksonville’s course can be one of the premier courses in Texas.”
The approximately 190-acre, 18-hole public course and clubhouse and pro shop facility, on the east side of Jacksonville, came at a total cost of $2.036 million. JEDCO contributed $1.036 million with the city and CRG contributing $750,000 and $250,000, respectively.
CRG has entered a 25-year lease agreement with JEDCO for continued operation of the golf course and pro shop.
JEDCO Chairman of the Board Darrell Dement said the property is an asset to the community.
“The golf course serves those living here, but also draws people and business to Jacksonville,” he said. “This is a true asset, and it is vital we do not lose an amenity of this caliber as we compete for new growth.”
Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham said he is excited about the course’s future.
“As a lifelong citizen of Jacksonville, I am aware of the course’s legacy, but I am more optimistic about what it will become, than what it has been,” he said. “The City’s contribution was necessary to bring this deal to fruition and I am pleased with the Council’s resolve to bring back a place for us to gather.”