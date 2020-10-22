The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 27-year-old woman.
Brittney Nichole Aguirre, also known as Nikkie, last contacted her family sometime this month. She left her residence located in the northwest part of Cherokee County.
She is white, 5’4” and weighs 240 pounds. According to the sheriff’s office, she is on several medications for various conditions.
The sheriff’s office does not know if she left walking or received a ride with someone.
Those with information about Aguirre’s location should contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Rusk at 903-683-2271.