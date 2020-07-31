The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a man was found early Friday morning north of Jacksonville.
Capt. Fred Butler said a citizen called the sheriff's office at around 7 a.m. about a body near County Roads 3901 and 3905. When deputies arrived, they found a man unresponsive with blood around his body.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the death, and the name of the deceased has not been released yet, Butler said.
Those who have information that could help this investigation should contact the sheriff's office at 903-683-2271.