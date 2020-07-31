The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Friday morning north of Jacksonville.
According to the sheriff’s office, a man, who has been identified as Randy Davenport, of Jacksonville, was found lying on the side of County Road 3906 at the intersection of CR 3901 at about 7 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found Davenport, 25, died from an “apparent homicide.”
Those who have information that could help this investigation should contact the sheriff’s office at 903-683-2271 or Crime Stoppers at 903-586-7861.