The Cherokee County Jail is back in compliance with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards after being cited on issues related to sanitation and lack of inmate exercise last October.
Sheriff Brent Dickson announced on the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page last week that a TCJS inspector came to the jail on Jan. 20. Dickson said the jail "passed with flying colors."
"I would like to thank all of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Jail staff for working hard everyday to improve our facility," Dickson stated in the post.
During a visit on Oct. 15, 2020, an inspector found five infractions at the jail, the previous report stated.
Regarding facility maintenance, the inspector noted seeing mold in the showers, no water in one of the dayroom sinks, a lack of hot water in some sinks, no lights in the dayrooms, no water in a bathroom sink, an inoperable intercom and a broken smoke detector.
In the kitchen, mold was found on the walk-in cooler door and food was stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler and freezer. The inspector noted the floor of the cooler and freezer were both dirty. In the laundry area, the inspector found bedding stored on the floor and trash and clothing behind the washers and dryers.
The report also states documentation failed to show that inmates received their required one hour of supervised recreation at least three days per week.
The Cherokee County Jail was also found non-complaint for not completing an initial assessment of a newly admitted inmate.
The jail was cited for failing to review and document the status of an inmate placed in administrative separation within a timely manner. The status should be reviewed at least every 30 days, according to the report.
Finally, jail staff were cited for, “on a constant basis,” exceeding the amount of time of when an inmate has to be reassessed after their initial custody assessment. The required timeframe after the initial assessment is within 30 to 90 days. The report states that time was exceeded by one to five days.
After passing the most recent inspection, the Cherokee County Jail has been removed from the non-compliant list.