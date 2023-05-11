Cherokee Civic Theatre will end its celebratory 50th anniversary with a showing of Steel Magnolias over the Mother’s Day weekend.
There will be a special reception on Mother's Day that will include an extended intermission and special refreshments.
Blue Horse Bakery in Nacogdoches is making a sculpted armadillo red Velvet cake and is also donating a full sheet cake with white and chocolate, as well as their delivery fees. Gasp Party and Event Designs will be doing a balloon arch and backdrop for May 14 so people can take photos, according to play director Josie Fox.
Fox opened up about the bittersweet experience of directing the final show of the season.
“Directing Steel Magnolias during our 50th season is bittersweet for me. I was part of the cast during our last production and feel so honored to be able to direct this one. This is actually my second production to direct this season, but this one holds such a special place in my heart,” she said. “Having gone through the pain of infertility issues and losing a child, I feel a connection to the characters in this play. Being able to guide this cast of wonderful, talented women has been such a joy.”
“A challenge at times, because like all directors I want a production the audience will enjoy, but a complete joy,” Fox added.
Fox said Steel Magnolias was the perfect choice to end the season over the Mother’s Day weekend.
“Steel Magnolias has been successful during previous runs at the theater and the hope is it will be again this year, allowing us to end the season on a strong note,” she said. “I also knew that I wanted to end whichever play selected on Mother's Day, and this play which centers on a mother's love and strong female friendships was the perfect option.”
Fox said audience members can expect laughter and tears.
“This cast has poured their heart and soul into bringing these characters to life and those attending will have a great time,” she said.
The final showing on Sunday, May 14 will include a basket giveaway valued at over $500 with gift donations from businesses such as Cherokee Warehouse, True Value, The Ritual, Cherokee Parcel Post, Joe's Sports Bar and Grill, Massage Therapy Emily Raiborn, Texas Farm Boy Boutique, and The Custom Bar.
Entry into the drawing is simply attending the show.
The production is sponsored by Carmella Hawkins of Texas Farm Bureau Insurance who covered the royalties and script purchases.
Cast includes:
M'Lynn - Minette Bryant
Truvy - Beryl Thompson
Clairee - Deborah Kai
Ouiser - Amy McCalister
Annelle - Gwyneth Wilder
Shelby - Abigail McCalister
Radio DJ - John "Robinhawk" Hawkins
Crew and Understudies include:
Stage Manager - Meg Kovacs
Prop Master - Jennifer Everett
Harley Barrow
Heather Matthews
Steel Magnolias will show on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre is located at 157 West 5th Street in Rusk and can be reached at 903-683-2131.
For more information, visit the Cherokee Civic Theatre website.