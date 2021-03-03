RUSK — The Cherokee Civic Theatre in Rusk held their matinee showing of “1601” on Sunday, Feb. 28.
The play, written and directed by Minette Bryant, tells the story of a Capital Records song-writing competition in 1961. In order to enter, contestants had to buy album #1601, and create lyrics for one of ten pre-created orchestra numbers. Lost to music history, this contest created no new stars, but now, 60 years later, a pair of teen siblings find the old record in their grandfather's collection and they commit to writing all ten songs.
Cast members include Tony Williams as Bill Weaver (grandpa), Josie Fox as Nanny Paula, Dane Trent as Simon Weaver, Kathryn Clevenger as Kristen Weaver, Meg Kovacs as Janie, Gwynneth Wilder as Blythe, Atticus Belota as Frosty and Rex Burks as the news anchor.
The play was originally set to open Feb. 19, but due to the winter storm that swept across Texas show dates were pushed back a week.
Remaining performance dates are this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm.
For tickets, call the box office at 903-683-2131 or visit cherokeetheatre.net. Limited seating will be available due to COVID-19 restrictions.