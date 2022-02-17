The Jacksonville Cherokee Charmers brought home 17 awards from the Gussie Nell Davis Dance Classic in Kilgore.
The Charmers were one of 33 teams competing Sunday in jazz, hip-hop and other dance styles at the contest at Kilgore College. Dancers also competed in choreography and presentation.
Laura Guidry, the Charmers’ director and coach, said awards are based on team scores.
“We were classed against teams of the same size. Most of the awards are based on your team scores and not necessarily how you pair up against other teams that are there,” Guidry said. “We set a goal for ourselves on what score we wanted for each routine, and we were able to accomplish that this year.”
Guidry said she was proud of the team’s hard work.
“This team is so deserving. I have loved watching them grow and push themselves each week. They show up with a great attitude, work hard, and as their coach, I couldn't ask more of them,” she said.
Cherokee Charmers Captain Brittney Samaniego, a senior, said the team has formed a strong bond.
“Bringing these 17 awards home means success to me; not only because we performed to the best of our abilities but because we have grown tremendously over the past few months and created a bond so pure that many never get to experience,” she said.
Samaniego said that because many of the Charmers’ dancers had not taken dance before making the team, the Best in Class Team award means the most to her.
“Although challenging, that disadvantage did not get in the way of our goals but instead made us work harder every day to prove to the judges that we, in fact, are the best,” she said.
The Gussie Nell Davis Classic is put on by the American Dance/Drill Team. The company was started in 1958 by Gussie Nell Davis, founder of the Kilgore College Rangerettes, and Irving Dreibrodt, band director at Southern Methodist University.
American Dance/Drill Team president and CEO Joyce E. Pennington said the company has raised more than $250,000 in the past 22 years to go to Rangerettes scholarships and events.
This year’s event raised just under $11,000, according to Pennington.
The Cherokee Charmers, which consists of 30 team members, brought home the Gussie Nell Davis Award of Excellence, Sweepstakes Award and Best in Class along with several others.
The Kilgore Industry Dance Company and the Kilgore College Rangerettes performed prior to the awards ceremony.