Soup is a comfort food most people seek to stave off the cooler weather; however for Tyler Area Senior Citizens Association – TASCA, with some cornbread, any time is a good time to have soup.
Looking for ways to raise money, awareness and membership for the senior center, Becky Edwards of The Heights of Tyler a Touchstone Community came up with the idea of having a soup challenge.
“We thought March would still be cool enough to take advantage of ‘soup weather’, because it gets so warm so early here in Texas,” Edwards said.
Nursing homes and assisted living centers came together with their respective chefs and submitted soup and cornbread before judges at TASCA in Whitehouse.
The winner was the cheeseburger soup with bacon and jalapeno cornbread, courtesy of Gary Blevins of Prestige Estates.
“The residents love it,” he said. “All the ingredients come together so well and it’s like a little party in the mouth!”
The judging considered the appearance, flavor, texture and heat of the soups and cornbread.
“The appearance and taste of the cheeseburger soup was really good,” said Lidia Herrera, also of CBS 19.
“The presentation of the cornbread was amazing as well,” said Zak Wellerman of CBS 19.
Jarrod Lott, chef of Garden Estates, brought a favorite of the residents - beer cheese soup and cornbread.
“It’s one of the many that we serve our residents and they were the ones who picked it for the challenge today,” he said.
Seafood gumbo with rice pilaf and jalapeno cornbread came from Blaise Forsythe of Atiria Park.
“It’s quite popular… and a recipe that was passed to me from my grandmother,” Forsythe said.
Pamela Harris, chef from The Heights, said her version of the chicken tortilla soup and taco chips is the best batch she’s ever made.
“I love my job, I love the residents and I love being able to cook for them,” she said.
Fresh from a chili cook off over the weekend, the three judges all said they enjoyed being able to contribute to the judging process
“We just love food!” said Dani Zachariah of CBS 19.
With nearly 50 residents enjoying the soup and cornbread challenge, they also enjoyed a few rounds of bingo.
“We look forward to doing more of these,” Edwards said. “They all have fun and it helps keep things going around here.”