There will be plenty of chances to celebrate America's Independence Day this week and on Sunday in Tyler with fireworks and fun.
At Lindsey Park, the city of Tyler will host the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration Sunday. The park is located at 12557 Spur 364 West in Tyler. Gates will open at 2 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin after dark (around 9:15 p.m.). The park gate, located off Spur 364, is the only entrance. Admission is free.
Vendors and food trucks will arrive at 2 p.m. DJ Chris Choice will provide live entertainment. Lindsey Park will be closed to the public on July 4 until 2 p.m. Alcohol, smoking and private fireworks are not allowed in the park.
Attendees should arrive early for good parking opportunities, and carpooling is highly recommended to help alleviate traffic congestion. Parking will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Parking is not allowed on soccer fields and parking along Spur 364 will be allowed once all the parking lots are full in Lindsey Park.
People parking on the streets should turn off your vehicles. Officers will assist in directing traffic and parking.
Tyler Transit buses will also be available, running every 10 to 15 minutes to transport attendees to the park at no charge from Tyler Armed Forces Reserve Center, located at 13592 State Highway 31, and Tyler Junior College West Campus, located at 1530 S SW Loop 323.
Other Fourth of July events in Tyler include:
- July 1 at 9 p.m. Hollytree Country Club (alternate date: July 2)
- July 2 at 9 p.m. 1836 Texas Kitchen (alternate date: July 3)
- July 4 at 9 p.m. Cascades Country Club (alternate date: July 5)
- July 4 at 9 p.m. Hollytree Country Club (alternate date: July 5)
- July 4 at 9 p.m. Willow Brook Country Club (alternate date: July 5)